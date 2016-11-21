Samsung Denies Galaxy S7 Issues Despite Reports of Fires

Between recalling the Note 7 due to fires (even after "fixing" it the first time) and following that up by recalling some its top-loading washing machines that fell apart while in use, one might think Samsung's bad 2016 was over. Nope.

A few Galaxy S7 Edges have caught fire, as well as at least one Galaxy S7. Now Samsung has issued a response that sheds very little light on the situation.





The company released a very brief statement:

Samsung stands behind the quality and safety of the Galaxy S7 family. There have been no confirmed cases of internal battery failures with these devices among the more than 10 million devices being used by consumers in the United States; however, we have confirmed a number of instances caused by severe external damage. Until Samsung is able to obtain and examine any device, it is impossible to determine the true cause of any incident.

"External damage" likely means forces outside of Samsung's control. Samsung is in full damage control mode here, so it's understandable to see it being defensive. If the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge end up posing major problems, every flagship phone the company released in 2016 would end up being a failure.

We gave both the S7 and S7 Edge our editor's choice award, and haven't had any issues with them catching fire. But we've seen several reports of owners saying their devices have caught fire, including one incident where a man suffered second- and third-degree burns.



Hopefully, Samsung can be more definitive once it is able to perform a full investigation.