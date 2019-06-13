Samsung's Phone of the Future Looks Like This

Samsung’s engineers are going nuts with their curve obsession and have designed a phone that looks like a missing liquid metal chunk from a Terminator T-1000 — both the display glass and the metal back are long smooth curved surfaces, as these renders show.

(Image credit: Lets Go Digital)

Samsung took curved-edge displays to new heights with the Galaxy S6 edge, but it has been less aggressive with the side curves in the Galaxy S10.



Titled “Electronic device with full display” Dutch tech blog and obsessive patent diggers Let’s Go Digital found the patent filed with the World Intellectual Property Office at the end of 2018 and published last week.



While I hate curved edge displays, I have to admit that I like this twist on the edge design in this patent. It doesn’t only feel futuristic, but the curves are so smooth and long that they don’t look a pain in the ass like the classic edge design.

While the old Galaxy’s edges look like a forced, useless, and rather gimmicky add-on to a flat screen, this patented display feels natural. Here, the curves are an integral, fundamental part of the phone’s design, a continuous smooth surface that creates the entire volume. I’m digging it.



(Image credit: Lets Go Digital)

The patent claims that the overall round design — which is much thinner on the top and bottom — improves grip. It also describes an under-display fingerprint reader and a selfie camera module embedded in the design, placed at an angle so it’s perpendicular to the user’s face.

After this, the only concept left to patent would be a crystal ball and a tesseract — which I would actually want to have, if I have to be totally honest with you.