Take $300 Off Samsung's 2019 QLED 4K TVs

Update April 18: If you prefer full-array lighting, the Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series is on sale for $2,097.99 ($100 off) at Walmart and Amazon.



From the best TV shows on Netflix to the final season of Game of Thrones, there are plenty of reasons to upgrade your TV this month. Now Samsung is giving you one more. The manufacturer is taking up to $302 off its 2019 Q60 QLED TVs.

As a result, Walmart and Amazon are also slashing the price of Samsung's entire Q60 series. For instance, you can currently get the Samsung 43-inch Q60 Series QLED 4K Smart TV for $698. That's $102 off its list price and the first sale we've seen on this series. Other Samsung Q60 TVs on sale include:

The Q60 series offers all of the mainstream features you'd want in a current-gen TV like built-in Bixby, Apple iTunes app support, and edge lighting. However, unlike Samsung's other QLEDs, the Q60 line features a more wallet-friendly price point, especially now that it's on sale.

QLED technology offers more vibrant colors and deeper blacks than traditional LCD TVs. Their picture quality won't top today's best OLEDs, but they offer a noticeable upgrade without the OLED sticker shock.

If prices are still too steep, Samsung is also slashing the price of last year's QLEDs. For instance, you can get the Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K 2018 Smart TV for $599 ($150 off). Either way, it's likely to be a big jump from your current TV.