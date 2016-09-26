Samsung Delays Release of 'Safe' Note 7 in South Korea

Samsung has finally started selling new, purportedly safe Galaxy Note 7s in the United States, but users in the company's home country of South Korea will have to wait a bit longer. Reuters reports that Samsung feels it needs more time to work on the global recall of the device after a number of Note 7 handsets caught fire or exploded.

(Image credit: Sam Rutherford / Tom's Guide)

In the U.S., new models started selling Sept. 21, and South Korea was expecting to have the phone back on shelves this coming Wednesday (Sept. 28). Reuters reports that the South Korean relaunch has been pushed back to Oct. 1, and even that date may be uncertain.

Following the South Korean relaunch, Australia and Singapore will reportedly see the phone on sale again sometime in October.

Customers can tell whether they have a safe or a recalled Galaxy Note 7 by looking at the battery indicator on the phone's screen. If the battery indicator is gray, users should turn off the phone immediately and return it for a replacement. The new, safe replacements have green battery indicators.

In the United States, the Consumer Product Safety Commission noted 92 cases of battery overheating involving the Galaxy Note 7, resulting in 26 burns and 55 instances of property damage.