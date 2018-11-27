Samsung and Huawei Could Kill the Notch This Year

Huawei and Samsung are getting close to killing the notch, according to some new leaks.

First up, Huawei has created a teaser image that appears to show a smartphone design that comes with a single hole in the top-left corner for the front-facing camera. The image, which was published to Twitter by serial leaker Ice Universe, is followed by another from Ice Universe that shows the same hole design for a screen in an upcoming Samsung handset.

According to Ice Universe, who has been a reliable source of information in the past, the Samsung device is likely the Galaxy A8 and will hit store shelves before year's end. Meanwhile, Huawei confirmed to The Verge that the image Ice Universe published is real and a Gizmo China report said the smartphone is the Huawei Nova 4. Like Samsung's handset, it's expected to launch by year's end.

The images suggest some major changes are coming to smartphone designs.

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled four new display technologies, including the Infinity-O that comes with the camera hole at the top-left of the screen. The company said that it would be coming to flagship handsets and most reports suggest it'll make its way to the Galaxy S10 that's expected to launch in February.

Arguably the screen's most important feature is that it eschews the notch in favor of a camera cutout. Indeed, the notch is there to house the earpiece and front-facing camera. But by usually a specialized laser, companies like Huawei and Samsung can cut a hole in the screen for the front-facing camera and move the earpiece a bit higher on the device. That in turn removes the need for the notch.

Still, given Samsung's comments about the Infinity-O earlier this month, many had believed the feature wouldn't be coming to store shelves until next year. But if the latest reports are accurate, it would appear we'll be getting the new designs in December. And over time, we might be seeing this design replace the notch. Here's hoping.