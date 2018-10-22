Samsung's Radical New Gaming Phone Could Pack Custom GPU

Samsung could be working on a new gaming phone that relies heavily on a new GPU, according to a report.

Over at Chinese social network Weibo, a person who claims to have knowledge of Samsung's plans said work is ongoing on a gaming-focused smartphone. And chief among the handset's features is a new GPU, called the S-GPU, that would allow you to play high-end games on the device, according to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the feature.

Although not much is known about the S-GPU, the Weibo report says Samsung's technology will be on par with the GPU Apple is said to be working on. Additionally, the smartphone would ship with high-end specs, including a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and plenty of RAM.

The Weibo report also suggests that Samsung will move to launch the S-GPU on its flagship rather than on any other model. Previous reports had said that Samsung might try to test the S-GPU in a mid-range smartphone first and if all went well, bring it to the flagship model.

Of course, it's unclear from the report if the Samsung gaming phone will really make its way to store shelves or if it's just a rumored device that might ultimately find its way to the junk heap. Samsung is known to be working on two flagships right now — the foldable Galaxy X and Galaxy S10 — and is also believed to be working on next year's Galaxy Note 10. Whether that leaves time — or a launch window — for another high-end handset is unknown.

What is clear, however, is that gaming phones are here to stay.

Tom's Guide just published its review of the latest gaming phone, the Razer Phone 2. Reviewer Sherri L. Smith gave the handset a score of 3 out of 5 and said that it "offers good performance" and "excellent audio." Smith cautioned, however, that "the phone's camera still needs work." Asus gaming-focused ROG Phone is also set to launch soon, and Huawei's just-revealed Mate 20X handset has a massive 7.2-inch screen and beefy specs aimed at gamers.