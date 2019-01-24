Galaxy Sport Watch Clears FCC, Could Launch Soon

The arrival of Samsung's long-rumored Galaxy Sport could be imminent, if a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification is any indication.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The folks over at SamMobile have discovered an FCC certification for a new smartwatch believed to be the new Galaxy Sport. In the U.S., clearing the FCC certification is a requirement before a device can hit store shelves, meaning that the Galaxy Sport could be ready to launch in the immediate future.

Not too much is known about the Galaxy Sport, other than that it's supposed to be the successor to Samsung's Gear Sport, a wearable that took aim at athletes and others that wanted to track their fitness activities and set goals for themselves.

According to SamMobile, the new Galaxy Sport is codenamed Pulse inside Samsung. The device is expected to ship with Bixby voice assistant support and 4GB of storage. Like other sports-focused wearables, the Galaxy Sport will likely ship in a variety of colors, including black, gold, silver, and green.

Pricing and availability haven't been revealed yet, but given the features, and considering the Galaxy Watch is still Samsung's flagship smartwatch, don't expect the Galaxy Sport to break the bank.

SamMobile suggests that the device could actually be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S10 at Samsung's special press event on Feb. 20. Samsung hasn't confirmed the wearable's existence, but we expect to hear more when Mobile World Congress kicks off next month.