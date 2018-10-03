Samsung Galaxy S8 User Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How to Set Up Iris Scanning on the Galaxy S8

Iris scanning is one of the most secure types of biometric protection out there, and if you have a Galaxy S8 or S8+, you can unlock your phone with your eyes or even use iris recognition to login into the Secure Folder app.

To take advantage of this security feature, though, you’ll need to set it up. Here’s how.—Sam Rutherford

1. Open the Settings menu.

2. Select the options that says Lock Screen and Security.

3. Tap the option that says Iris Scanner.

4. Enter your PIN. If you haven't created one yet, you will need to do so now.

5. Read the instructions and prepare to use the S8’s front-facing camera to position your eyes in the highlighted area. You’ll want to remove any glasses and contacts, and hold the phone 10 to 14 inches from your face.

6. Keep your eyes in the highlighted area until the meter reaches 100 percent.

7. Read the additional instructions, or hit skip to proceed.

8. Choose Iris Selection at the final screen and then tap OK.

Note that you won't be able to use iris scanning and the Galaxy S8’s face recognition feature at the same time. It's one or the other — here’s our look at which security measure works best.