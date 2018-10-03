Samsung Galaxy S8 User Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How to Set up Face Recognition on the Galaxy S8

A brand new feature on the Galaxy S8 gives you the ability to unlock the phone with your face. While Samsung admits this option isn't nearly as secure as other unlocking options using either the S8's fingerprint sensor or iris recognition feature, it is pretty quick. Plus, facial recognition happens automatically, with no input required.

Here's how to set up the face recognition feature.—Sam Rutherford

1. Open the S8's Settings menu.

2. Select the section called Lock Screen Security.

3. Hit the option that says Face Recognition.

4. Enter your PIN. If you haven't set one already, you will need to do so now.

5. Read the instructions and get ready to position your face in the designated area using the S8's front camera. Then tap Continue.

6. Keep your face in the highlighted area until the meter hits 100 percent.

7. Tap the option that says Turn On to enable the feature.