Trending

Samsung Galaxy S8 User Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

By

Here's what you need to know about getting the most out of your Galaxy S8 or S8+, including which features to enable and what bloatware to remove.

How to Set up Face Recognition on the Galaxy S8

A brand new feature on the Galaxy S8 gives you the ability to unlock the phone with your face. While Samsung admits this option isn't nearly as secure as other unlocking options using either the S8's fingerprint sensor or iris recognition feature, it is pretty quick. Plus, facial recognition happens automatically, with no input required.

MORE: What's Best: Fingerprint vs Face Recognition vs Iris Scanner

Here's how to set up the face recognition feature.—Sam Rutherford

1. Open the S8's Settings menu.

2. Select the section called Lock Screen Security.

3. Hit the option that says Face Recognition.

4. Enter your PIN. If you haven't set one already, you will need to do so now.

5. Read the instructions and get ready to position your face in the designated area using the S8's front camera. Then tap Continue.

6. Keep your face in the highlighted area until the meter hits 100 percent.

7. Tap the option that says Turn On to enable the feature.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Greatwalrus 19 April 2017 15:33
    I think some emergency alerts you want to be woken up for.
    Reply
  • Dynasty476 20 April 2017 15:26
    The camera offers dual shots, it's an free option located in the camera "store". It's just not preloaded
    Reply
  • Aaron_140 22 April 2017 21:06
    I'm on a Verizon S8: can't find "Find My Mobile" in settings or "Device Maintenance" edge panel.
    Reply
  • Munger 24 April 2017 06:38
    the new fingerprint and facial recognition suck. 9 times out of 10 i have to use a pin code.
    Reply
  • answerwithin 27 April 2017 02:24
    With finger scan you need to really press the button not just touch it. It works ok then.
    Reply