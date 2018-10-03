Samsung Galaxy S8 User Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How to Set Up the Fingerprint Sensor on a Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8’s fingerprint sensor may not be in the most ideal location on the back of the phone next to the rear camera lens. But if you bought a Galaxy S8 or S8+, you’ll still want to set up that sensor to recognize one (or more) of your fingerprints.

Not only is a fingerprint a more secure way of unlocking your phone than with a PIN or swipe pattern, it's faster, too. And setting up the fingerprint sensor allows you to do things like confirm mobile payments with your S8 or use the Secure Folder feature.

Follow these steps to set up the Galaxy S8’s fingerprint sensor.—Sam Rutherford

1. Open the Settings App.

2. Tap the section called Lock Screen and Security.

3. Select the option for Fingerprint Scanner.

4. Enter your PIN, which is needed as a backup, or create one now.

5. Follow the instructions and place your finger on the sensor multiple times until you reach 100 percent.

6. That's it. From here you can hit Add to register another fingerprint (up to a max of 4), or hit Done to move on.

7. On the next screen, select Turn On to enable fingerprint recognition.