Samsung Galaxy S8 User Guide: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

How To Send an SOS Message on the Galaxy S8

You never know when you’ll end up in a situation where you have to call for help. Luckily your Galaxy S8 can send an SOS Message with your location to predefined emergency contacts. Simply press the Power button a rapid 3 times and a silent SOS Message will be sent. You can even configure your alerts to include a photo or audio recording for context if you’re in a circumstance where speaking out loud is too risky.



Here's a guide for setting up SOS messaging on your Galaxy S8, S8+ and S8 Active.—Cortney Moore

1. Access your Settings. You can either swipe up from your home screen to open the apps menu or swipe down to reach the notifications drawer and tap the Settings icon. If you’re not the most graceful swiper, you can always use your S8’s search bar.

2. Select Advanced features and scroll down to the Send SOS messages option.

3. Activate your SOS Messages by switching the toggle from Off to On. You’ll need to agree to the terms and conditions before adding contacts. When the toggle turns blue, you’re free to edit your alert settings.

4. A prompt will appear saying you need at least one contact added to use SOS messaging. You can skip over this step by hitting Cancel if you don’t have your contact’s info ready at the time. If you’re ready to input your contact’s name and number just select Add.

5.Enter more contacts by selecting Send Messages To. You can add up to four emergency contacts total. Hitting Add lets you Create contacts not already in your list, while Select From Contacts lets you save time by selecting an already existing contact from your S8’s contact list. Press Save at the top right corner when you’re done.

If you ever need to delete or modify a contact, you’ll be able to do so through the Send message to field as well. Simply tap the contact to edit its contents or press delete to get rid of your selection completely.

6. Tap the back arrow at the top left of the screen to go back to the main SOS Message menu.

Adjust your SOS options with the Attach Pictures and Attach Audio Recording toggles. Enabling these setting will allow you to share photos and a 5-second audio recording.