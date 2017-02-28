All-Screen Galaxy S8 Will Do Something Very Different

Samsung has big plans for its upcoming Galaxy S8, including some serious customization.

The folks over at Android Police have obtained a leaked photo from /Leaks showing different configurations of the Galaxy S8's virtual buttons.



(Image credit: The Galaxy S8 will likely let you customize the buttons. Credit: /Leaks)

One of the Galaxy S8 models in the image shows the back key on the left side, and the other places the back key to the right. The finding suggests that you'll be able to change where the virtual buttons live in the software -- a stark contrast to physical buttons.

Samsung is planning to announce the Galaxy S8 at a special press event in New York City on March 29. While the company has remained tight-lipped on its plans, a slew of Galaxy S8 rumors have surfaced of late pointing to Samsung's plans. In addition to a refined design and support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the device is expected to come with a new screen design.

Unlike the previous Galaxy S devices, Samsung's Galaxy S8 is ditching the physical buttons under the screen, according to reports. In their place, Samsung will be able to offer a bigger curved screen with smaller bezels at the top and bottom. Reports say Samsung's display could top out at 6.2 inches.

While Samsung is planning to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of the device, it still needs a replacement for its physical buttons in order to help you move your way around the software. And that's where the virtual buttons living in the software will come into play.

While several leaks have shown the virtual buttons in action, this is the first time we've heard about the possibility of those buttons moving from one place to another. It would make sense to move the virtual buttons around the screen to allow you to decide how you want your operating system to work, and since the feature is software-based, it likely wouldn't be such a problem for Samsung to offer that customization.

However, Samsung hasn't yet confirmed what its plans are and it's possible that the devices in the latest leak are actually prototypes that won't make their way to store shelves.

We'll ultimately find out what Samsung has planned at its press event next month.