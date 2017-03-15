Here Are Samsung's Plans for Bixby

Samsung has dropped some details on its upcoming virtual personal assistant Bixby, which will debut on the Galaxy S8.

Photo: SlashLeaks

Eagle-eyed observers on Wednesday (Mar. 15) discovered a privacy information page on Samsung's Italian website had mistakenly revealed Bixby. The page, which was earlier reported on by Sammobile, specifically said that the virtual personal assistant would be known as Bixby, as expected.

Moreover, the page said that Bixby will, at some point in the future, make its way to other Samsung devices aside from the Galaxy S8. The other devices, however, were not listed in the page update.

Among the many prominent Galaxy S8 rumors was speculation that Samsung is working on a new virtual personal assistant named Bixby. The feature will be activated by a physical button that sits on the right side of the Galaxy S8, allowing you to create calendar events, set notifications, and control different aspects of the operating system.

Exactly what Bixby will offer and who is behind the work on it is unknown right now. Last year, Samsung acquired Viv Labs, a company that was run by the people instrumental in developing Siri, Apple's own virtual personal assistant. Viv was said to be working on a major virtual personal assistant update when Samsung acquired the company last year.

However, another report suggested that Viv is working on a different tool and Bixby was actually designed by another division within Samsung.

Whatever the case, Bixby is on its way to the Galaxy S8 first and will then make its way to other devices at some point in the future, according to the latest Samsung leak.

But questions abound. For one, Bixby is activated in the Galaxy S8 by a physical button on the right side. If it's rolled out to other existing Samsung handsets that don't have the dedicated button, how will it be activated in those handsets? And perhaps most pressing, when will Samsung actually offer Bixby in those other smartphones?

Samsung is officially not discussing Bixby and hasn't yet said what its plans are. But expect the company to divulge those plans at its Galaxy S8 unveiling on March 29 in New York City.