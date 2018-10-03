Trending

Samsung Galaxy S7 User Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about your Galaxy S7 (and S7 Edge) including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced users.

Set Up Fingerprint Sensor

Setting up the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge's fingerprint sensor to unlock your phone can save you many precious seconds every day. Plus, fingerprint verification is a convenient way to authorize Samsung Pay transactions. Here's how get it all set up.

1. Swipe down from the home screen.

2. Tap the Settings icon on the top right.

3. Scroll down and select Lock Screen And Security.

4. Press Fingerprints.

5. Hit Add Fingerprint at the top. 

6. Pick an unlock method for your phone as a backup. You can choose from Pattern, Pin and Password.

7. Create your passcode.

8. Lay your finger on the home button and lift it once you feel a vibration. Repeat this step until the circle on the screen fills up to 100 percent. You may have to do this about a dozen times.

9. Select your notifications display options to decide what is shown on your phone's lock screen.

10. Hit Done at the bottom of the screen.

