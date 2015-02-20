Galaxy S6 Video Hints at Metal and Glass Design

Talk about a glass act. As we push ever closer to the expected March 1 launch of Samsung's next Galaxy flagship, the Korean company continues to provide tantalizing hints at what we might see. Its latest move is a video that suggests the possible Galaxy S6 could be made of glass and metal.

Sent out via the @SamsungMobile Twitter account, the video starts by zooming out from a glass window with what looks like the profile of a phone hovering in front of it. It then moves behind a bookcase and pans across an empty room with three hanging tiles, which feature strange moving patterns that look like metal.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S6 Rumors: Dual Curved Screen and Beyond

The glassy opening could be a hint that the upcoming handset might feature a glass construction, giving the phone a more premium feel. Previous Samsung devices have been criticized for plastic frames that felt cheap compared to devices such as the HTC One and the iPhone.

Using glass and metal in its next flagship would be a big change for the Korean firm, which last year released its first metal phone with the Galaxy Alpha. But the Alpha is a mid-range phone that doesn't boast the S5's high-end specs.

In addition to the new build materials, we've also heard plenty of rumors on what to expect from Samsung's upcoming smartphone. It could carry a dual curved screen that would put the Galaxy Note Edge's side display on both edges. The purported Galaxy S6 may also carry a 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 quad HD display, up from the S5's 5.1-inch 1920 x 1080 display.

Samsung is expected to unveil the S6 at Mobile World Congress on March 1. We'll be on the ground bringing you the news live, so stay tuned.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low wants to see what Samsung has up its sleeve. Follow her @cherlynnlow. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.