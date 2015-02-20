Trending

Galaxy S6 Video Hints at Metal and Glass Design

By

Samsung seems to be telling us something with its strange new video teasing the next Galaxy S6, and we think glass and metal are involved.

Talk about a glass act. As we push ever closer to the expected March 1 launch of Samsung's next Galaxy flagship, the Korean company continues to provide tantalizing hints at what we might see. Its latest move is a video that suggests the possible Galaxy S6 could be made of glass and metal.

Sent out via the @SamsungMobile Twitter account, the video starts by zooming out from a glass window with what looks like the profile of a phone hovering in front of it. It then moves behind a bookcase and pans across an empty room with three hanging tiles, which feature strange moving patterns that look like metal.

The glassy opening could be a hint that the upcoming handset might feature a glass construction, giving the phone a more premium feel. Previous Samsung devices have been criticized for plastic frames that felt cheap compared to devices such as the HTC One and the iPhone.

Using glass and metal in its next flagship would be a big change for the Korean firm, which last year released its first metal phone with the Galaxy Alpha. But the Alpha is a mid-range phone that doesn't boast the S5's high-end specs.

In addition to the new build materials, we've also heard plenty of rumors on what to expect from Samsung's upcoming smartphone. It could carry a dual curved screen that would put the Galaxy Note Edge's side display on both edges. The purported Galaxy S6 may also carry a 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 quad HD display, up from the S5's 5.1-inch 1920 x 1080 display.

Samsung is expected to unveil the S6 at Mobile World Congress on March 1. We'll be on the ground bringing you the news live, so stay tuned.

Staff writer Cherlynn Low wants to see what Samsung has up its sleeve. Follow her @cherlynnlow. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • artk2219 20 February 2015 18:21
    As a supremely clumsy human being I've always been a fan of plastic phones. They take beatings that would leave more "premium" devices shattered, since plastic tends to flex and bend to take shocks far better then metal or glass. I get that if you buy something expensive you want it to look expensive, but to me if i buy something expensive i would prefer it to not break if its dropped at a weird angle.
    Reply
  • MrSatyre 20 February 2015 18:53
    A screen with that sort of resolution is beyond pointless at that scale. What far too many vendors and consumers cannot grasp is that more is not better if you cannot produce a quantifiably superior result. Color gamut and per-pixel brightness/gray scale is key to any FPD's picture quality, and resolution is always secondary.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 21 February 2015 02:23
    I agree to some extent, although not all plastic phones are created equal. I've used some that have felt cheap and are easily damaged, and I've had some that felt sturdy and were very durable. The type of plastic is important but how they use it is equally important. So yes, as long as it's as stout as most of the Lumia poly devices, I'm happy with plastic. On the other hand you can have decent metal body phones too - not all metal devices are created equal either. :)
    Reply
  • CherlynnLow 23 February 2015 14:52
    MrSatyre -- good point! that's why we've added those results to our in-depth reviews of devices.

    RE Metal vs Plastic -- there definitely is a way to make plastic feel premium. I sometimes find metal phones too heavy. Glass and metal is interesting too, since it'll add that sexy glossy vibe that the Acer Aspire S7 has!
    http://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/laptops/acer-aspire-s7-392
    Reply