Trending

Samsung Galaxy S6 User Guide

By

Here’s everything you need to know about your Samsung Galaxy S6 including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced Android users.

Switch and Close Apps

Your Samsung Galaxy S6 is capable of keeping dozens of apps running in the background as you go about your day, but you may find that you just want to jump between a few of your most used apps. A soft key on the front of the Galaxy S6 lets you do precisely that.

To bring up the app switcher, tap the soft key to the left of the home button.This soft key is invisible until you tap it, but will then illuminate and resembles two offset rectangles. You will now see all recently used apps displayed vertically with an image of the app as you last viewed it.

Here’s how to switch apps. — Sean Riley

1. Find the app you wish to useby scrolling through the images of your recently used apps.

2. Tap anywhere on the app image to select it.

One of the keys to keeping the app switcher (and your smartphone) fast and useful is to avoid having dozens of apps running needlessly on your smartphone. But it’s easy to close them in the app switcher, using one of three ways.

1. Tap on the “X” in the upper-right corner of the app that you wish to close.

2. Swipe left or right on the app to close it.

3. Select Close All at the bottom of the screen to exit out of all currently running apps.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Fathallah Yankalbe 08 July 2015 01:34
    Theme Store is not available in my country. Help me please ! My model is G925W8
    Reply
  • Desertwoman 12 July 2015 15:51
    I'm still confused, I downloaded Newsstand and it does not show up in the app tray. How do I access it?
    Reply
  • Leroy_ 01 December 2015 20:04
    Is there a beginners guide for this. Or can I follow the advanced guide?
    Reply
  • tadalex 03 December 2015 19:32
    Any update on rooting for the S6 on AT&T?
    Reply
  • EbrahimDUROSIMI 07 December 2015 12:32
    Hi, I just tried this now and I have a "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing" error. What should I do Please?
    Reply
  • dakmitch44 25 April 2016 22:15
    I also got "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing", what can i do?
    Reply
  • brunovd123 10 May 2016 19:44
    My S6 model is sm-g920i, however the build id showed in CF- Root site for this model doesn't match the build number of my device. Is this a problem?
    Reply
  • riGHT22CLIck 14 May 2016 14:40
    how to unroot again from root using the above? tia
    Reply
  • David_657 19 March 2017 23:53
    amazing. Helped a lot on my samsung s6 920f :)
    Reply
  • MorganaRue 12 April 2017 02:36
    Great intruduction, but for some reason not all your fixes work for me. For example, I want to disable the shutter sound on the camera. When I follow your instructions (allowing for the fact that I likely have a different version) I have no option to disable it. My only workaround is to mute my system sounds. Not a convenient option. Any suggestions?
    Reply