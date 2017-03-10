Samsung Galaxy S6 User Guide

How to switch and close apps on the Galaxy S6

Switch and Close Apps

Your Samsung Galaxy S6 is capable of keeping dozens of apps running in the background as you go about your day, but you may find that you just want to jump between a few of your most used apps. A soft key on the front of the Galaxy S6 lets you do precisely that.

To bring up the app switcher, tap the soft key to the left of the home button.This soft key is invisible until you tap it, but will then illuminate and resembles two offset rectangles. You will now see all recently used apps displayed vertically with an image of the app as you last viewed it.

Here’s how to switch apps. — Sean Riley



1. Find the app you wish to useby scrolling through the images of your recently used apps.



2. Tap anywhere on the app image to select it.

One of the keys to keeping the app switcher (and your smartphone) fast and useful is to avoid having dozens of apps running needlessly on your smartphone. But it’s easy to close them in the app switcher, using one of three ways.

1. Tap on the “X” in the upper-right corner of the app that you wish to close.



2. Swipe left or right on the app to close it.



3. Select Close All at the bottom of the screen to exit out of all currently running apps.