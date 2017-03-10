Samsung Galaxy S6 User Guide

Disable Emergency Alerts

All U.S. versions of the Samsung Galaxy S6 are capable of receiving emergency alerts from government agencies such as FEMA and the National Weather Service. At any time of day or night, you may hear a piercing sound on your phone and see a notification telling you about severe weather, an Amber Alert for a missing child or even a terrorist attack. While these alerts are usually important, you can turn them off to avoid being woken up in the middle of the night. Here's how to disable emergency alerts on the Galaxy S6. —Avram Piltch

1. Launch the Messages app.

2. Tap More in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. Select Settings from the pulldown menu.

4. Select Emergency alerts from the Messages settings menu screen.

5. Tap Emergency alerts on the next menu screen.

6. Toggle any or all of the three alert types to off. AMBER alerts are for missing children. "Imminent extreme" and "Imminent severe" alerts are primarily for weather and natural disasters. There's also a Presidential alerts type which you cannot disable.