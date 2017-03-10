Trending

Samsung Galaxy S6 User Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about your Samsung Galaxy S6 including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced Android users.

Disable Emergency Alerts

All U.S. versions of the Samsung Galaxy S6 are capable of receiving emergency alerts from government agencies such as FEMA and the National Weather Service. At any time of day or night, you may hear a piercing sound on your phone and see a notification telling you about severe weather, an Amber Alert for a missing child or even a terrorist attack. While these alerts are usually important, you can turn them off to avoid being woken up in the middle of the night. Here's how to disable emergency alerts on the Galaxy S6. —Avram Piltch

1. Launch the Messages app.

2. Tap More in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. Select Settings from the pulldown menu.

4. Select Emergency alerts from the Messages settings menu screen.

5. Tap Emergency alerts on the next menu screen.

6. Toggle any or all of the three alert types to off. AMBER alerts are for missing children. "Imminent extreme" and "Imminent severe" alerts are primarily for weather and natural disasters. There's also a Presidential alerts type which you cannot disable.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Fathallah Yankalbe 08 July 2015 01:34
    Theme Store is not available in my country. Help me please ! My model is G925W8
    Reply
  • Desertwoman 12 July 2015 15:51
    I'm still confused, I downloaded Newsstand and it does not show up in the app tray. How do I access it?
    Reply
  • Leroy_ 01 December 2015 20:04
    Is there a beginners guide for this. Or can I follow the advanced guide?
    Reply
  • tadalex 03 December 2015 19:32
    Any update on rooting for the S6 on AT&T?
    Reply
  • EbrahimDUROSIMI 07 December 2015 12:32
    Hi, I just tried this now and I have a "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing" error. What should I do Please?
    Reply
  • dakmitch44 25 April 2016 22:15
    I also got "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing", what can i do?
    Reply
  • brunovd123 10 May 2016 19:44
    My S6 model is sm-g920i, however the build id showed in CF- Root site for this model doesn't match the build number of my device. Is this a problem?
    Reply
  • riGHT22CLIck 14 May 2016 14:40
    how to unroot again from root using the above? tia
    Reply
  • David_657 19 March 2017 23:53
    amazing. Helped a lot on my samsung s6 920f :)
    Reply
  • MorganaRue 12 April 2017 02:36
    Great intruduction, but for some reason not all your fixes work for me. For example, I want to disable the shutter sound on the camera. When I follow your instructions (allowing for the fact that I likely have a different version) I have no option to disable it. My only workaround is to mute my system sounds. Not a convenient option. Any suggestions?
    Reply