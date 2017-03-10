Trending

Samsung Galaxy S6 User Guide

By

Here’s everything you need to know about your Samsung Galaxy S6 including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced Android users.

Take a Screenshot

You can send text messages and emails all day long, but when you want to show someone what you're seeing on your phone, you need a picture. Fortunately, capturing a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge is as simple as hitting a pair of buttons in tandem, or just swiping across your screen. —Avram Piltch

Swipe for Screenshots on the Galaxy S6

If you don't mind using your whole hand, you can swipe from the right side to left to capture a shot. You should be slow and deliberate in your gesture, however.

MORE: Looking to Upgrade? Here Are the Top Available Phones

Two-Button Screenshots on the Galaxy S6

You can also use two buttons in tandem, which you may find faster and more accurate. But your fingers will need to press simultaneously.

1. Place one finger on the power button, which is located on the right side. Don't press it yet.

2. Cover the home button with another finger.

3. Hit both buttons simultaneously. If you hit one or the other first, you'll end up going to home or putting the phone to sleep, rather than taking a screenshot.

After you have taken a screenshot, you can find it a number of ways:

  • As a notification: Your most recent screen shot appears as an alert in your notification drawer. You delete, edit, view or share it from there.
  • In the gallery.
  • In the /DCIM/Screenshots folder on the phone's storage.

If you have automatic photo backup turned on in Facebook, Dropbox or any other application, your screenshots will get uploaded just like pictures you snap with your camera. If you have Dropbox on your PC and phone, the images will be available on your computer just a few seconds after you snap them on the Galaxy S6.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Fathallah Yankalbe 08 July 2015 01:34
    Theme Store is not available in my country. Help me please ! My model is G925W8
    Reply
  • Desertwoman 12 July 2015 15:51
    I'm still confused, I downloaded Newsstand and it does not show up in the app tray. How do I access it?
    Reply
  • Leroy_ 01 December 2015 20:04
    Is there a beginners guide for this. Or can I follow the advanced guide?
    Reply
  • tadalex 03 December 2015 19:32
    Any update on rooting for the S6 on AT&T?
    Reply
  • EbrahimDUROSIMI 07 December 2015 12:32
    Hi, I just tried this now and I have a "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing" error. What should I do Please?
    Reply
  • dakmitch44 25 April 2016 22:15
    I also got "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing", what can i do?
    Reply
  • brunovd123 10 May 2016 19:44
    My S6 model is sm-g920i, however the build id showed in CF- Root site for this model doesn't match the build number of my device. Is this a problem?
    Reply
  • riGHT22CLIck 14 May 2016 14:40
    how to unroot again from root using the above? tia
    Reply
  • David_657 19 March 2017 23:53
    amazing. Helped a lot on my samsung s6 920f :)
    Reply
  • MorganaRue 12 April 2017 02:36
    Great intruduction, but for some reason not all your fixes work for me. For example, I want to disable the shutter sound on the camera. When I follow your instructions (allowing for the fact that I likely have a different version) I have no option to disable it. My only workaround is to mute my system sounds. Not a convenient option. Any suggestions?
    Reply