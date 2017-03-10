Samsung Galaxy S6 User Guide

Change or Customize Themes

One of the Samsung Galaxy S6's best new features is its ability to use custom themes, which change the look and feel of the interface in interesting ways. With more than a dozen themes available as free downloads from Samsung's store that's found in the phone's Control Panel, you can make your wallpaper, icons and widgets fit your personality. For example, with the Hello Kitty theme, the notification / quick settings area is red and yellow, the icons for several major apps look like the famous cat and even the phone dialer is styled like the popular cartoon. Here's how to change the theme on your Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge.—Avram Piltch

1. Navigate to Settings.

2. Tap Themes. A list of preloaded themes appears.

3. Tap Store in the upper right corner unless you want to activate one of the three preloaded themes or one you downloaded already. If the theme you want is on this screen, tap on it and skip to step 7.

4. Select the theme you wish to download.

5. Hit the Download button.

6. Tap Accept And Download.

7. Tap Apply.

8. Confirm by tapping Apply in the dialog box.