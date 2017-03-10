Trending

Samsung Galaxy S6 User Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about your Samsung Galaxy S6 including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced Android users.

Change or Customize Themes

One of the Samsung Galaxy S6's best new features is its ability to use custom themes, which change the look and feel of the interface in interesting ways. With more than a dozen themes available as free downloads from Samsung's store that's found in the phone's Control Panel, you can make your wallpaper, icons and widgets fit your personality. For example, with the Hello Kitty theme, the notification / quick settings area is red and yellow, the icons for several major apps look like the famous cat and even the phone dialer is styled like the popular cartoon. Here's how to change the theme on your Galaxy S6 or Galaxy S6 Edge.—Avram Piltch

1. Navigate to Settings.

2. Tap Themes. A list of preloaded themes appears.

3. Tap Store in the upper right corner unless you want to activate one of the three preloaded themes or one you downloaded already. If the theme you want is on this screen, tap on it and skip to step 7.

4. Select the theme you wish to download.

5. Hit the Download button.

6. Tap Accept And Download.

7. Tap Apply.

8. Confirm by tapping Apply in the dialog box.

  • Fathallah Yankalbe 08 July 2015 01:34
    Theme Store is not available in my country. Help me please ! My model is G925W8
  • Desertwoman 12 July 2015 15:51
    I'm still confused, I downloaded Newsstand and it does not show up in the app tray. How do I access it?
  • Leroy_ 01 December 2015 20:04
    Is there a beginners guide for this. Or can I follow the advanced guide?
  • tadalex 03 December 2015 19:32
    Any update on rooting for the S6 on AT&T?
  • EbrahimDUROSIMI 07 December 2015 12:32
    Hi, I just tried this now and I have a "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing" error. What should I do Please?
  • dakmitch44 25 April 2016 22:15
    I also got "Recovery is not seandoird enforcing", what can i do?
  • brunovd123 10 May 2016 19:44
    My S6 model is sm-g920i, however the build id showed in CF- Root site for this model doesn't match the build number of my device. Is this a problem?
  • riGHT22CLIck 14 May 2016 14:40
    how to unroot again from root using the above? tia
  • David_657 19 March 2017 23:53
    amazing. Helped a lot on my samsung s6 920f :)
  • MorganaRue 12 April 2017 02:36
    Great intruduction, but for some reason not all your fixes work for me. For example, I want to disable the shutter sound on the camera. When I follow your instructions (allowing for the fact that I likely have a different version) I have no option to disable it. My only workaround is to mute my system sounds. Not a convenient option. Any suggestions?
