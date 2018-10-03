Samsung Galaxy S5 User Guide

How to Take a Screenshot on Your Samsung Galaxy S5

Your friend just texted you a hilarious autocomplete fail and you want to share it with the world. Or you want to brag about a high score in your favorite game. With your Galaxy S5, you can quickly take a screenshot to save what's on your screen as an image and then send it out (or just keep it). Here's how to get started. —Cherlynn Low

1. Pull up the screen you want to capture.

2. Press the power and home buttons at the same time. The power button is on the right edge of your S5 (when the phone's facing you) while the Home button is below the display.

You'll see a white frame flash quickly flash around the screen you've captured. That means your screenshot has been taken and saved to your S5.

3. Go to Gallery to find your screenshot. If the app is not already on your home page, you can find it in your apps drawer.

4. Tap the Screenshots folder. Most recent images show up first in the gallery by default.

All your saved images are in this folder. From here, you can post your pictures via a multitude of services, such as Facebook, Email, Google Drive, Gmail, SMS, Twitter, Hangouts or Picasa.