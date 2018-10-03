Samsung Galaxy S5 User Guide

Delete Unwanted Apps

Want to clear up some space in your Galaxy S5? Uninstalling an app can help you reclaim some of the storage in your device to make room for more photos, movies and messages. Here's how to delete an app in three simple steps. —Cherlynn Low

1. Tap Apps at the bottom right of the home page. This pulls up all your installed applications.

2. Long-tap the app you want to delete. The grid of icons will shrink and a bar of options should appear at the top of the screen.

3. Drag it over to the Uninstall button at the top and let go.

4. Hit Uninstall to confirm.