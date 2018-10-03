Samsung Galaxy S5 User Guide

Best Cases for the Galaxy S5

From wallet cases to bumpers, we round up the best cases for your Galaxy S5. —Cherlynn Low

X-Doria Dash Folio

The Galaxy S5's stunning 5.1-inch display begs to be used for movie watching. And what better case to support it than the $29.99 X-Doria's Dash Folio? The black slim-fit cover folds out to prop up your phone in both portrait and landscape modes. Snapping in place with discreet magnets and finished with a leather-like texture, this folio is a stylish, practical add-on to your Galaxy S5.

Speck CandyShell Grip

At 5.6 x 2.85 x 0.32 inches, the Galaxy S5 is noticeably larger than its 5.31 x 2.69 x 0.25-inch predecessor, and those with smaller hands might find it hard to hold on to. Speck's popular CandyShell Grip ($34.95) for the Galaxy S5 features raised rubber ridges to offer an easier grip for small hands. And for those moments when it does slip, the case's sturdy outer shell and rubber interior will help protect the phone.



iLuv Jstyle Leather Wallet Case

iLuv's Jstyle leather wallet case for the Galaxy S5 lets you put all your essentials in one convenient grab-and-go package. The black wallet case ($69.99) features three credit card slots, one ID holder with a window and two cash slots on the left while gripping onto your Galaxy S5 on the right. With openings for all your phone's ports and cameras, you never have to take your phone out of its comfy new home to charge or connect it.

Griffin Reveal

Want to protect your Galaxy S5 from falls, but don't want to clunk up its sleek design? Get Griffin's Reveal, a thin polycarbonate shell that adds just 0.06 inches to your smartphone but offers protection from bumps and tumbles. Thanks to a slim rubber lining, your Galaxy S5 will be snugly cushioned in the Reveal. The case also features a transparent back so you can see the S5's dimpled back and get full access to your ports and buttons.

Belkin 2-in-1 Wallet Folio Case

Both a stand for your Galaxy S5 and a wallet, the Belkin Wallet Folio Case is a stylish two in one. Packing three card slots and a pocket for bigger items like dollar bills and receipts, the Wallet Folio Case offers plenty of storage. A hard shell frame on the back will not only protect against scratches, but it's sturdy enough to hold the phone up. A built-in slider mechanism lets you slide out your phone to snap quick pictures, which can be a tad troublesome for those who prefer quick and direct access to their camera.

Griffin Survivor

Sure, the Galaxy S5 is water and dust resistant, but it won't stand up against extreme weather conditions. Griffin's $49.99 Survivor provides military-grade protection so your phone can withstand even a 6-foot drop onto concrete. The bumper also covers your S5 from dirt, sand, rain and vibrations. Made from polycarbonate and shock-absorbing silicone, the black Survivor also comes with a screen protector that keeps your beautiful display from damage, a hinged plug to seal your phone's ports and a detachable, heavy duty clip so you can attach your phone to your belt or bag strap.

M-Edge Echo

With the M-Edge Echo wrapped around your Galaxy S5 you'll definitely turn some heads. Available in a colorful range of patterns -- Blue Nile, Black & White Polka Dots, Poppies, Palm Leaves, Summer Stripe and Tribal Blanket -- the $34.99 dual layer case is designed to survive drops from up to 4 feet. A shock-absorbent inner silicone liner provides additional protection as well as a fun splash of color.

Tech21 Impact Mesh



Another option for those who want to protect their Galaxy S5s, but don't want to cover up its beauty is Tech21's transparent Impact Mesh. This $34.95 case offers advanced impact protection without masking your S5 thanks to a layer of military-grade D30 polymer material that is soft and flexible in its natural state but locks up upon impact to absorb shock and disperse energy.



Incipio Highland

You'll enjoy videos, photos or websites on your S5 hands-free thanks to the Incipio Highland's kickstand. Its cover has a card slot for an ID or credit card. We like the vegan leather cover and sleek aluminum finish on its back that add a classy look to the S5 while protecting it from bumps and scratches. The Highland is available in pink/white, silver/gray and black/black for $39.99.



TYLT Energi Sliding Power Case

The Galaxy S5's 2,800 mAh battery will last you all day, but if you need even more juice, Tylt's Energi Sliding Power Case will keep you powered. With a 2,500 mAh li-ion battery, the Energi can double your S5's endurance while protecting it. If you don't want to keep charging your phone, just slide it out of the exterior charging sleeve. You phone will still be covered by a slim interior lining to protect it from scratches. A cutout on the back of the case allows easy access to the S5's heart rate monitor and an LED light indicates remaining power.

PureGear Case with Kickstand + Holster

Never lose your S5 with PureGear's Case with Kickstand + Holster, that lets you clip your phone on your belt, pants or bag. The built-in slider props your S5 up for easy viewing in both portrait or landscape orientations and the rubber build offers better grip while cushioning your phone. Available in black.

Otterbox Commuter Wallet Case

Put all your essentials in one place with Otterbox's Commuter Wallet case. The polycarbonate case packs a drawer on its back to store your credit cards and cash, but still retains a slim enough profile to fit in your pocket. You still get access to the heart rate monitor on the S5's back thanks to cutouts, and the Otterbox will keep your phone safe from drops and scrapes. Mix and match colors from black, white and grey for the outer shell and black, grey, blaze pink and deep water for the inside.