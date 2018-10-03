Samsung Galaxy S5 User Guide

Disable Touch-Screen Sounds

The Galaxy S5 is one of the best phones on the market, but like other Samsung phones, it comes with the very-annoying touch sounds feature enabled by default. As you navigate through the UI, tapping on the home key and launching apps, the phone makes a series of bleep noises that are cute for the first 10 seconds, after which hearing them becomes a form of Chinese water torture. Fortunately, you can disable the Galaxy S5's touch sounds in just a few simple steps. —Avram Piltch

1. Navigate to the settings menu. You can get there from the app drawer or by pulling down the notification drawer and tapping the gear icon.

2. Open the Sound submenu.

3. Uncheck "Touch sounds."