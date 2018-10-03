Samsung Galaxy S5 User Guide

Monitor Your Heart Rate

The new Galaxy S5 is a health nut's dream device thanks to its built-in heart rate monitor. With Samsung's updated S Health app, you can monitor your cardiovascular health over time, or before, during and after a workout. Here's how to get started. —Cherlynn Low

1. Open the S Health app.

2. Select Heart Rate from the home screen.

3. Place your finger on the sensor below the camera on the back of your phone.

The sensor glows red when it is trying to read your pulse. You won't have to apply too much pressure, just press your finger lightly on the sensor and try to remain still. Also, remember to breathe.

4. Hold your finger in place and remain still for about 10 seconds.

If you move during this time, the colors of the heart and text on the screen turn orange.

When the app is done, you'll see your heart rate displayed on the screen. According to Mayo Clinic, a normal resting heart rate for adults lies between 60 and 100 beats per minute, and a lower number at rest shows more efficient function and better cardio fitness.

5. Tap the charts symbol at the bottom right of the screen.

You'll see a chart displaying your recorded data so you can understand your cardio patterns. If you're looking for real time performance and instructions during your workout, you'll have to use an external monitor such as the one on the Gear Fit.