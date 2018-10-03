Samsung Galaxy S5 User Guide

Use Your Phone as a TV Remote

Like many of today's hottest Android phones, Samsung's Galaxy S5 features a built-in infrared transmitter that lets you control your TV with ease. You can turn on your boob tube, change the volume and even adjust input sources. And with the preloaded Smart Remote app, which is powered by Peel, you can browse your shows and movies from your cable or satellite provider, as well as Netflix. Before you get started, you'll have to pair your S5 with your TV and set-top box. Here's how. —Daniel P. Howley

To set up Smart Remote on your Galaxy S5:

Open the Smart Remote app and select your country.

To Set Up Smart Remote As Your TV Remote:

Open Smart Remote, press the remote icon in the top right corner of the screen and press Continue. Select your TV brand from the list provided. If your brand isn't listed press Show Other Brands.

You can now control your set-top box using the Smart Remote app.