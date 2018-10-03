Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Toggle Between Multiple Apps

One of the coolest features of the Samsung Galaxy S4 is its ability to run two apps on the screen simultaneously, allowing you to multitask on your smartphone like you do on a desktop operating system like Windows or OS X. Just imagine reading your email on the right side of the screen while you surf the Web on the left, and you have Samsung’s Multi Window mode. — Daniel P. Howley





Samsung includes about a dozen Multi Window compatible apps, including email, Gmail, YouTube and the browser, and you can add social networking apps Facebook and Twitter if you have them installed. Here’s how to enable and use Multi Window mode on the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Select the My Device tab in the settings menu. Select the display tab and check the box next to Multi Window.

How to add apps to Multi Window view:

Swipe open the Multi Window drawer on the left side of the screen and select Edit at the bottom of the screen. To remove an app, long-press its icon and drag it out of the Multi Window drawer. To add an app, long-press its icon in the app tray and drag it to the Multi Window drawer. Tap Done and all of the apps you selected will now be available in the drawer.

To use Multi Window view: