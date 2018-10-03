Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Turn Off Location Services

Do you know how many apps on your Samsung Galaxy S4 use Location Services? Some use that data to offer directions, suggest restaurants near you or attach your location to an Instagram photo or Facebook post. These apps likely prompted you to enable Location Services before you started using it, and many people agree to this without thinking. But what you may not know is that your smartphone’s camera is also likely tracking your location.



There are a few reasons you might want to disable location services on your camera, including saving battery power, or more importantly, protecting your family. The location-tagged data in photos can lead predators to your child’s school, playground, daycare and any other places you may regularly use your smartphone. The directions for how to disable Location Services is a little different on each Android device. Here’s how to stop transmitting your location on the Samsung Galaxy S4.