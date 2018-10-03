Trending

Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

By

Here’s everything you need to know about your Samsung Galaxy S4 including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced Android users.

Disable Amber Alerts

Tired of being jarred to attention by emergency Amber alerts? There's a way to turn off these interruptions by diving into your settings. Note that these steps won't work for the newly launched Presidential Text Alerts sent out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). — Anna Attkisson

For Samsung Galaxy S4 owners, here’s a step-by-step guide to silencing emergency alerts and notifications.

  1. Open your Messaging app.
  2. Tap the Menu button on the bottom right of your screen.
  3. Tap Settings and scroll down.
  4. Tap Emergency Alerts.
  5. Uncheck AMBER alerts. In this same menu you can disable severe weather alerts too.
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • watsoningley2 29 October 2018 23:25
    I don't know what S4 this is for but it certainly isn't mine
    Reply
  • Eric Rabnud 28 November 2018 10:10
    This root guide is no longer valid. The file has been removed from the server. Besides, there are lots of other root guides out there.
    Reply