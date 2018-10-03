Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Disable Amber Alerts
Tired of being jarred to attention by emergency Amber alerts? There's a way to turn off these interruptions by diving into your settings. Note that these steps won't work for the newly launched Presidential Text Alerts sent out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). — Anna Attkisson
For Samsung Galaxy S4 owners, here’s a step-by-step guide to silencing emergency alerts and notifications.
- Open your Messaging app.
- Tap the Menu button on the bottom right of your screen.
- Tap Settings and scroll down.
- Tap Emergency Alerts.
- Uncheck AMBER alerts. In this same menu you can disable severe weather alerts too.