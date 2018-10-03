Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

How to Root Your Samsung Galaxy S4 to Remove Bloatware

Root Your Phone (Advanced Users Only)

Need to remove some of the bloatware on your Samsung Galaxy S4? Want to edit what applications can be used with the device’s multi window feature? All of this is possible and more if you root your phone. Rooting is the process of gaining administrative or “root” access to your device, which gives you access to all the directories, commands, and subsystems. Interested? Here’s how to gain root access on the Samsung Galaxy S4. — David Cogen

Install the Drivers

1. Download and install Samsung’s USB Drivers.

2. Pull down the notification bar and tap the Settings icon.

3. Tap More > About Device.

4. Tap Build Number repeatedly until the device pops up a notification saying “You are now a Developer”.

5. Go back and tap on Developer Options.

6. Turn USB Debugging on.

7. Plug your device in via USB cable and wait for the drivers to install.

Root the Samsung Galaxy S4

1. Download the Motochopper program to your desktop (the download is in the first post in the thread).

2. Extract the .zip file to your desktop.

3. Double click the run.bat file inside the the newly extracted folder if on Windows. If on a mac, open Terminal (inside Applications > Utilities) and then type the following into Terminal with hitting enter at the end of each line:

cd desktop

cd motochopper

./run.sh

4. Select OK on the device when prompted.

5. Once it’s all done, check for SuperSU in your applications drawer. If it’s there, you’re all set. If you see SuperSU in your app drawer on the device, you are rooted.

Remove Bloatware

1. Head to the Play Store on your device and search for NoBloat and install it.

2. Select Allow when Superuser pops up.

3. Select System Apps.

4. Select any apps you don’t use and choose Backup and Delete to remove it (choosing this option will allow you to put them back if you delete one you want back, after you realize you truly don’t want the app, then click on backed up apps, click on the app, and click delete backup to free up the storage space).

5. To reinstall the apps you’ve removed, simply click on backed up apps and reinstall them.

Enable MultiWindow for Other Apps

1. Search the Play Store for Samsung Multi Window Manager and install it.

2. Select Allow when Superuser pops up.

3. If you just want to enable all apps to use the multi window feature, tap Enable All then say Yes.

4. Tap Save in the top right corner and select Reboot.

5. When your Galaxy S4 reboots, you can now use any app in the multi window mode. Enjoy!