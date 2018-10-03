Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Enable Air View

On your laptop, you frequently get more information by positioning the mouse pointer on top of an object. Whether it’s the ALT text when hovering over the image on a Web page or the tool tips when hovering over a button in Windows, there’s a ton of extra available information. The Samsung Galaxy S4’s Air View feature also offers additional information when you hover over an object, but it uses your finger rather than a mouse pointer.



Air View lets users preview a photo, view the text of an email message in the inbox or scan ahead on a video, all without touching the screen. To enable Air View on the Samsung Galaxy S4, follow these steps.

Open the Settings menu and tap the My Device tab at the top of the screen. Scroll down and select Air View. Toggle the slider at the top of the screen from Off to On. Next, switch the sliders next to Information Preview, Progress Preview, Speed Dial Preview and Webpage Magnifier to their On positions.

How to use Air View for Movies:

Open the Play Movies and TV app and select the Personal Movies tab at the top of the screen. Choose the movie you want to watch and press Play. Hold your finger roughly a half an inch about the progress bar and move it forward to preview the video.

How to use Air View for Photos: