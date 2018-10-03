Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Use the S Health App

Keeping track of your workout routine and eating habits has never been easier, thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S4’s new S Health app. Using the feature, you’ll be able to see how many steps you’ve taken in a day, track your workout, monitor your caloric intake and even check to see how comfortable the room is. Here’s how to use S Health. — Daniel P. Howley

To set up S Health:

Open the S Health app and tap Next. Agree to the terms of service and press Next. Enter your profile information and tap Start at the bottom of the screen.

To check your comfort level:

Tap the settings button in the top left corner of the screen and press the Comfort Level tab. S Health will then determine the temperature and humidity in your general vicinity to determine your overall comfort level.

To track the number of steps you’ve walked: