Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Use Smart Gestures
The Samsung Galaxy S4 has a host of cool gesture-activated features that let you perform key functions with the wave of hand. With the Galaxy S4’s motion controls, you can make a call by simply placing the phone next to your ear, lift up your phone to check missed calls and silence a ringer by placing the phone flat on its screen. — Daniel P. Howley
To enable Smart Gestures:
- Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Notifications drawer and tap the Settings icon.
- Tap the My Device tab at the top of the screen and scroll down to select the Motions And Gestures tab.
- Select the Motion tab and switch the slider at the top of the screen from Off to On.
- Switch on the features you want to activate and press the Home button to exit.