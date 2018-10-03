Trending

Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Here’s everything you need to know about your Samsung Galaxy S4 including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced Android users.

Use Smart Gestures

The Samsung Galaxy S4 has a host of cool gesture-activated features that let you perform key functions with the wave of hand. With the Galaxy S4’s motion controls, you can make a call by simply placing the phone next to your ear, lift up your phone to check missed calls and silence a ringer by placing the phone flat on its screen. — Daniel P. Howley

To enable Smart Gestures:

  1. Swipe down from the top of the screen to open the Notifications drawer and tap the Settings icon.
  2. Tap the My Device tab at the top of the screen and scroll down to select the Motions And Gestures tab.
  3. Select the Motion tab and switch the slider at the top of the screen from Off to On.
  4. Switch on the features you want to activate and press the Home button to exit.
