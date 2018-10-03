Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Add Shortcuts on Your Lock Screen
Tired of having to unlock your Samsung Galaxy S4 to access your favorite apps? Then you’ll want to add your favorite app shortcuts to the S4’s home screen. — Daniel P. Howley
To do this:
- Open the Settings menu and tap the My Device tab at the top of the screen.
- Tap Lock Screen, check the box next to Multiple Widgets and move the slider next to the Shortcuts tab from the Off to On position.
- Tap Lock Screen Widgets and move the slider next to the Favorite Apps or Camera tab from the Off to On position.
- Tap Favorite Apps or Camera, select either your Favorite Apps or Camera app on the lock screen and press Save at the top of the screen. The next time you see the phone’s lock screen, you’ll be able to swipe to the right and view a box with 12 shortcuts that will take you directly to apps. You can edit this list by tapping the pen icon in its lower left corner. (Editors’ Note: Enabling this feature was erratic at best, resulting in us having to swipe the lock screen multiple times before we were able to edit the app shortcuts.)
- Toggle Shortcuts to On.
- Tap Shortcuts. A screen with a list of five shortcuts appears. These shortcuts will appear at the bottom of your lock screen.
- Tap the shortcuts you wish to change. When you tap each one, you will be shown a screen with a list of all apps. Select a replacement app for each. If you want to replace the phone dialer with Facebook, for example, you’d just tap the phone dialer icon then select Facebook on the subsequent menu.