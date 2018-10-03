Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Add a Widget to Your Lock Screen

One of the things that Google’s Android OS has over Apple’s iOS is its support for widgets. With Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, users can even add widgets to their device’s lock screen and see important notifications at a glance. However, on Samsung’s Galaxy S4, the phone-maker’s TouchWiz interface makes enabling this feature a little different than on stock Android. Samsung also allows you to add a favorite apps widget for quick access to your 12 favorite apps without unlocking your phone. — Cherlynn Low



If you have a Galaxy S4, here’s how to add widgets to your lock screen.

Navigate to the settings menu. You can get there by pulling down the notifications drawer from the top of the screen and tapping the gear icon in the upper right corner. Select the My device tab. Tap Lock Screen. Check the box for Multiple Widgets to allow you to add widgets on your lock screen. Bring up your lock screen. You can get there by pressing the power button on the side of your phone, waiting a second and then pressing it again. Swipe or drag the clock widget sideways. You should see a second window come into view. A lock icon and dots should appear at the bottom of your home screen to indicate which lock screen you are on. The Galaxy S4 supports up to six lock screens, each with one widget. Tap the Plus tile that appears on an empty lock screen. If you don’t come across a plus sign, that screen has been used for a widget. Keep swiping sideways till you see a Plus like the one below. You will see a list of widgets you can add to the page. Select the widget you want to put on your lock screen.

And voila! You’re all set. To add more widgets, simply swipe sideways again. Remember that only six widget lock screens are supported. If you want to remove an existing widget, simply long press on it, then drag it over the the trash can that shows up at the top of the screen.