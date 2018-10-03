Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

Use Your Phone as a TV Remote

Like most of the newest halo phones on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S4 has an infrared port so you can use it as a TV remote. With its built-in WatchOn application, the Galaxy S4 can browse channels and see what’s on, search Netflix for streaming titles or query Samsung’s Media Hub to find movies and TV shows you can buy. But before you can use the WatchOn app, you’ll have to set it up. — Daniel P. Howley

To set up WatchOn on the Galaxy S4:

Open the WatchON app and select your country. Enter your zip code and select your content provider. If you want to personalize your TV selection, tap Personalize. If not, select Skip. If you chose personalize, select the genres of TV shows and movies you watch and press Next. Choose the Sports you are interested in and press Next. Set your age and gender, if you want, and tap the Done button at the top of the screen.

To Set up WatchOn as your TV Remote:

Open the WatchOn app and tap the remote icon in the top right corner of the screen and press the Set Up Now button. Select your television brand from the provided list. Press the onscreen Power button to test whether the remote code works for your TV. If it works, press the Yes, This Code Works button. If not, press the No, Test Next Code button. Select the source you receive channels from, either your set-top box or TV. If you use your set-top box, choose the source from the provided list. Note, you may have to configure your set-top box to receive RF signals. Tap the channel button to see if the WatchOn code works with your set-top box. If the code works, press the Yes, This Code Works button. If it doesn’t press No, Test Next Code. You can now use your S4 to control both your TV and set-top box.

To control your TV using WatchOn: