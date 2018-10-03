Trending

Samsung Galaxy S4 User Guide

By

Here’s everything you need to know about your Samsung Galaxy S4 including tips, tricks and hacks for beginners and advanced Android users.

Make the Ringer Volume Louder

No matter how loud your phone’s ringer is, chances are if you put it in your pocket or purse the sound is going to be muffled enough to cause you to miss a call or two. Fortunately, the Samsung Galaxy S4 gives users the ability to increase the ringer’s volume when the phone is in their pockets or bags. To enable this feature: — Daniel P. Howley

  1. Open the Settings menu and navigate to the My Device tab.
  2. Select the Call tab and check the box next to the Increase Volume In Pocket option. The next time your phone rings in your pocket, you should be able to hear it without issue.
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • watsoningley2 29 October 2018 23:25
    I don't know what S4 this is for but it certainly isn't mine
    Reply
  • Eric Rabnud 28 November 2018 10:10
    This root guide is no longer valid. The file has been removed from the server. Besides, there are lots of other root guides out there.
    Reply