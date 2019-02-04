Leaked Galaxy S10E Images and Specs Show a Real iPhone XR Killer

Here’s the new Samsung entry-level Galaxy S10E, which comes with a totally flat punch hole screen and two rear cameras.

This is Samsung’s answer to the iPhone XR. It looks pretty solid — although I can’t understand why the Korean company is following Apple’s failed lead on high-priced hardware. This thing will reportedly cost €749 in Europe or $858.

Sure, the specs — published by German tech site WinFuture.de in collaboration with reliable tipster Roland Quandt — seem much better than the iPhone XR, starting with the display: the new S10E will allegedly have a completely flat 5.8-inch AMOLED display vs the XR’s 6.1-inch LCD IPS notched panel, which consumes more power and has worse color and contrast than Samsung's screen.

According to Quandt, the fingerprint sensor is on the side power button, like the Samsung Galaxy A9. It doesn’t have a dedicated Bixby assistant button, thankfully!



The S10E will be available in five colors. Here you can see three of them: black, “prism white”, and blue. It will also come in pure white and “canary yellow.”

Inside, the phone will have the same processor as the S10 and S10+: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the US and Exynos 9820 in Europe and Asia. Both chips have lower single core and multiple core scores than the A12 Bionic. On paper, that’s the only advantage of the XR.

The RAM and storage are on the lower end: 6GB and 128GB of storage (plus a microSD slot that supports cards up to 512GB). The XR supports up 3GB of RAM and 256GB storage, but it doesn’t have a microSD slot.

The battery is on the lower end of things: 3,100mAh. But it still beats the XR’s 2,942mAh.

On the back there’s two cameras, but there are no specs for that and we will have to wait to see how they perform compared to the XR’s single-sensor camera.

The new phone will likely be introduced with the rest of the S10 lineup at Samsung’s Unpacked event, on February 20 in San Francisco, California.