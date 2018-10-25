Galaxy S10's Secret Weapon Just Leaked

Samsung's Galaxy S10 is right around the corner. And if a new report is accurate, it might come with a game-changing feature under the hood.

Speaking at the 4G/5G Summit in Hong Kong this week, Samsung said that it's planning to make UFS 3.0 storage available in its smartphones starting in 2019. The UFS 3.0 storage will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions. By 2021, according to Samsung, whose comments were earlier reported on by Android Central, the company is planning 1TB of storage by 2021.

Aside from that, Samsung said that it anticipates LPDDR5 RAM to come to its smartphones in 2020.

Of course, Samsung stopped short of saying that the storage would come in the Galaxy S10. But earlier this year, BGR reported that Samsung was working on UFS 3.0 storage for its flagship. And at the event, according to Android Central, the company suggested that the high-end storage would be available on its top-of-the-line smartphones. That would more than likely include the Galaxy S10.

UFS 3.0 isn't the sexiest of topics, but it could fundamentally change the speed profile of Samsung's next smartphone. UFS 3.0 is notably faster than the current UFS 2.1 technology that powers storage in today's smartphones. It will allow for you to transfer data at much faster speeds and give you access to content far more effectively than in the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9.

An even bigger bump might happen in 2020 with LPDDR5 RAM. It'll allow for apps running on the smartphones to load and respond to data requests far more quickly and ultimately create a faster and more efficient computing experience on smartphones.

Needless to say, Samsung's Galaxy S10 is expected to be a major new release next year, with high-end specs and a new design. Chief among its features will be a new in-display fingerprint sensor and a refined design. There's also a good chance it'll offer the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

Samsung hasn't said when the Galaxy S10 will be available, but most reports suggest it'll hit store shelves in January or February.