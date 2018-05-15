Galaxy S10 Could Have Most Stunning Smartphone Screen Yet

Although it's nearly a year away, Samsung's Galaxy S10 is the subject of yet more rumors. And this one might just make some folks think seriously about waiting until next year to pick up their next smartphones.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)



Samsung is planning to bundle a high-end screen in the Galaxy S10 that will pack more than 600 pixels per inch, said highly regarded leaker Ice Universe on Twitter. While no other details were given, if the rumor is true, it would suggest that Samsung is planning some kind of change to its Galaxy S10 screens.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, for instance, come with resolutions of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The S9, which has a 5.8-inch screen, offers 570 pixels per inch and the Galaxy S9+'s 6.2-inch display delivers 530 pixels per inch. In order to get to 600 pixels per inch or more, Samsung would either need to offer a higher resolution or change the screen size in some way. The most likely scenario would see Samsung move to a 4K resolution or something similar.

Of course, Samsung isn't talking about its plans for the Galaxy S10. But over the last few months, rumors have been piling up. In fact, there's been significant discussion about the Galaxy S10 shipping with some of the features that we've been hoping to see Samsung release in other handsets in recent memory. Chief among those features is a virtual fingerprint sensor — a technology that some reports say, is already being readied for the Galaxy S10.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Everything You Need to Know

According to reports, Samsung has its sights set squarely on the Galaxy S10 because it's a 10-year-anniversary edition. That said, there have been some reports that Samsung might change the smartphone's name and simply go with Galaxy S. Samsung might also opt for a Samsung 10 or Samsung X branding.

Either way, major changes are afoot for Samsung's upcoming smartphone. And if the recent reports are any indication, the Galaxy S10, equipped with a high-end screen and a slew of other features, could be one of the top smartphones Samsung has released in years.