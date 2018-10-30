Samsung Galaxy S10 May Have Hole, Not Notch

Samsung has kept its design for the Galaxy S10 close to the vest. But that didn't stop serial leaker and concept designer Ben Geskin from creating a rendering that might look like the real thing.

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)



Geskin recently posted a rendering for the Galaxy S10 that's sandwiched between the designs of the Galaxy S9 and iPhone XS Max. In his rendering, the Galaxy S10 has an all-screen design, with exceptionally thin bezels at the top and bottom and curved edges on the sides. Perhaps most importantly, there's no notch.

Instead of a notch, Geskin's design puts a tiny hole at the top of the display to house the front-facing camera. He believes Samsung will continue to eschew the notch and keep as much of the screen usable as possible.

Samsung's ads have mocked Apple for using a notched screen design. Apple and many other smartphone makers use a notch to house the front-facing camera and other components, but Samsung uses a bezel stretching across the screen to accommodate them. That slightly reduces the smartphone's overall screen size, but appeals to anyone who doesn't like the rather unsightly notch at the top of the screen.

If Samsung goes with a hole instead of a notch in the Galaxy S10, it's unclear how the feature might work. Part of the display wouldn't show content, but since the missing piece would be just a hole, it would likely be smaller than the notch. App developers might need to ensure their content isn't obscured by the hole.

Samsung likely has big plans for the Galaxy S10. Because the smartphone is expected to launch in February, we might not need to wait long to find out.