Here’s How the Galaxy S10 Will Finally Beat the iPhone

Apple will take a processing power lead when it unveils new iPhones in September, according to reports. But Samsung could come on strong early next year to match its top foe.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Qualcomm on Wednesday (Aug. 22) announced that it's currently sampling its next-generation mobile processor. And while it stopped short of saying which companies will ship devices with the new device first, it said that the processor will offer a 7nm process that could rival the A12 chip Apple has planned for this year's iPhones. According to reports, the 2018 iPhones will ship with 7nm chips.

In the statement, Qualcomm said that the processor will be available on "premium-tier smartphones and other mobile devices." It also said that it's sampling the chip to multiple companies, so Samsung won't be the only one able to offer a 7nm processor next year.

Samsung and Qualcomm in recent years have partnered on the development of new flagship processors for high-end smartphones. And much to the chagrin of competitors like LG and others, Samsung has been getting the chip first to bundle with its Galaxy S handset. It's expected, though not confirmed, that it will again get that privilege this year and bring the Qualcomm processor, which could be known as the Snapdragon 855, to the Galaxy S10.



In addition to more power on less silicon, the Snapdragon 855 will be capable of being paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem. If Samsung opts for that — which it's expected to do — the Galaxy S10 would also be the first smartphone from the company to ship with 5G connectivity.

In other words, the Galaxy S10 is going to be really, really, powerful. And if you have the luxury of a 5G network in your area, its Internet speeds could be blazing.

Neither Qualcomm nor Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S10 even exists, let alone will ship with the aforementioned chips. However, Samsung and Qualcomm have a close relationship. And now that Apple and Qualcomm are at an impasse, their partnership is even more important to Samsung.