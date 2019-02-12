These Are the Galaxy S10 Colors

We're a little over a week away from seeing the Galaxy S10 lineup finally unveiled. But a new leak has shed light on what we can expect from the new designs.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Serial leaker Evan Blass, who has shared some of the juiciest Galaxy S10 leaks of late, has published what appear to be official renders of the colors Samsung is planning for the Galaxy S10. And at first blush, they look downright stunning.

Kicking things off is a standard black version like you'd expect. It comes with a black backplate and clearly shows three lenses horizontally aligned on the back. In keeping with other leaks, there's a thin bezel all around and a camera hole at the top-right. This one has a dual-lens, front-facing camera, delivering five shooters in all.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The second image Blass shared shows a greenish color (above) that with varying degrees of light, comes with a distinctive look. It has the same design as the black version, but that greenish color is one you don't see every day and could be something that attracts folks looking for a different look and feel.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumors: Release Date, Price and Specs

The third and final version Blass leaked appears to come with a white, pearl-like look. There are shades of white and pink and blue in the image and the Samsung logo on the back is white. It's a unique-looking design and might be one of the more compelling colors Samsung or any other company has offered in a new smartphone. But whether the design will hold up in person remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung is apparently planning multiple versions of the Galaxy S10, including the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. A limited edition Galaxy S10+ might also be in the works. The handsets will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, according to reports, have a ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display and boast a new Bright Night camera mode to go up against the Pixel 3.

The company will unveil the new devices on Feb. 20. Until then, expect many more of these leaks to surface.