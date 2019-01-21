New Galaxy S10 Leak Reveals Samsung’s Notch Alternative



Another Galaxy S10 leak has appeared, this time in the form of the three different versions of the phone within cases. But there’s more to see here than just the coverings.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The image, found by leaker Evan Blass, has the S10E, S10 and S10+ stood in a row, showing both their fronts and backs in some restrained transparent Speck cases. Although it’s hard to tell from the picture, all these phones are different sizes, going from 5.8-inches for the E, 6.1-inches for the standard S10, and 6.4-inches for the Plus.

The picture show the bezeless Infinity-O displays off nicely with their 'hole-punch' camera notches. In the case of the S10+, though, it bears a larger gap in the screen to fit in a double-lensed camera array. This was not something that had previously been seen in other leaks, so it will be interesting to see what the specs of the two cameras will be, and what other functions they might be able to serve working in tandem.

On the back, the S10E has to make do with two lenses, while the larger two models have three. That would take the maximum number of cameras on the S10 range (as seen here) up to five, still one short of the rumoured six camera-wielding, 5G-using 6.7-inch S10 anniversary edition.

On the topic of protecting the S10 handsets, this is the second interesting piece of news to come from the subject, the first being that the in-display fingerprint detection feature may not work when a screen protector is stuck onto it. Obviously, we’re still hoping that specific leak isn’t true.

As we get closer and closer to the reveal of the S10 on Feb. 20 (and the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy range), the excitement for the big event is just going to increase. So make sure to check in regularly with our S10 rumours and news roundup page to stay up to date.