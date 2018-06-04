Galaxy S10 Is Getting This Major Camera Upgrade

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy S10 that could feature a dramatically improved camera, according to a new report.



The tech giant is planning to bundle a triple-lens camera in its upcoming Galaxy S10, KB Securities analyst Kim Dong-won told investors in a recent research note. He said that the triple camera will be available along with a 3D sensor that could be used to validate your facial biometric information, similar to the Face ID inside Apple's iPhone X.

According to the analyst, whose comments were earlier reported on by SamMobile, it's unclear at the moment what kinds of specs we can expect from the triple-camera system. However, Samsung is working on it and details on the camera and how it might work might leak at some point in the future.

If all this sounds familiar, it's because Samsung's chief rival, Apple, is also said to be working on a triple-lens camera. And like Samsung, Apple might choose to release that feature next year, pitting the next iPhone iteration against Samsung's Galaxy S10.

In addition to the triple camera, Samsung is reportedly also planning a virtual fingerprint sensor for the handset. Add that to a rumored improved design and more power and the Galaxy S10 could be a major update over this year's Galaxy S9.

While it's unknown what kind of specs we can expect from the triple camera, it's worth noting that Huawei has already launched a triple-lens camera in its P20 Pro. That handset comes with a 40-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel shooter. There's also a 20-megapixel monochrome camera. It's possible Samsung takes some cues from that smartphone in its own device.

We'll know for sure early next year. According to reports, Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S10 as soon as January 2019 at CES.