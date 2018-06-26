Galaxy Note 9 Gets FCC Approval as Launch Nears

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is one step closer to its launch.



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has formally approved the Galaxy Note 9 for launch, suggesting that the device could be hitting store shelves in short order. The FCC documents, which were earlier obtained by SamMobile, say that Galaxy Note 9 versions were approved on April 20. The agency performed testing on the device between April 4 and May 18.

The FCC listing, which centers on the international version of the smartphone, sheds little light on the specs inside the smartphone. All we can confirm from the listing is that the smartphone will launch with LTE and will offer wireless charging. Still, the FCC listing is an important hurdle for any pending smartphone to overcome before its launch. And the publication of an approval generally means that the release will happen somewhat soon.

When the smartphone is unveiled, it's expected to come with a design that's nearly identical to last year's Galaxy Note 8. Samsung is also said to be planning to bundle a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 inside the handset and could opt for up to 512GB of storage — a first for a Samsung flagship.

On Monday, a report surfaced that said Samsung is also readying a more advanced S Pen stylus that could include Bluetooth connectivity. The feature could allow for a speaker to built-in to facilitate voice calls. A new version of Bixby, called Bixby 2.0, is also in the works and could offer improved understanding of users, among other perks.

Of course, Samsung itself isn't discussing its plans and all we're left with are rumors. But with the FCC's approval now in place, Samsung seems poised to launch the device whenever it sees fit. And according to most reports, the unveiling will happen on Aug. 9. The latest reports suggest Samsung will launch the device in late-August to give the Galaxy Note 9 enough of a headstart against Apple's upcoming iPhone X updates, which are expected to be released in September.