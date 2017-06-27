These Galaxy Note 8 Renders Are Gorgeous

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 has quickly become one of the more anticipated smartphones this year, and now it's been rendered in a new leak.

(Image credit: OnLeaks and @91Mobiles)

Tipster OnLeaks, along with 91Mobiles, has released both render images and a video showcasing what Samsung's next big flagship might look like if the Galaxy Note 8 rumors are true. The Galaxy Note 8 in the renders comes with a bit of a boxier design than its predecessors, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. However, it still offers a screen that nearly entirely covers the face and appears to have curved edges on either side.

A notable difference between the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 render is that the latter has a slot for users to insert Samsung's S Pen stylus. Only Samsung's Galaxy Note line is compatible with the S Pen, differentiating it from the Galaxy S8.

That slot for the S Pen should also make the Galaxy Note 8 a bit wider than its predecessor, creating more screen real estate. Reports suggest the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch screen, which is slighty larger than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ display.

The Galaxy Note 8 render's backplate comes with a glossy black finish and has a dual camera array. However, it shows a fingerprint sensor to the right of the cameras, which doesn't match with recent rumors, suggesting the fingerprint sensor will be moved to the middle of the backplate for easier access.

According to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the renders, the creators say the Galaxy Note 8 will be 8.4mm thick, but will jump to 9.5mm around the camera bump.

Of course, it's impossible to confirm whether the renders are accurate. It's also worth noting that they don't include what's going on under the hood, which should include a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a big battery.

All signs are now pointing to an August unveiling for the Galaxy Note 8. However, it's unclear whether the smartphone will launch in August or get pushed to a September release.