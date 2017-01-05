Samsung Galaxy Note May Rise From the Ashes This Year

It's safe to say that last year's Galaxy Note 7 release didn't go according to Samsung's plan. But that doesn't mean the phone giant is ready to throw in the towel on the Note product line.

A report out of South Korea, spotted by Gotta Be Mobile, suggest that Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy Note 8 in August. That's the same time frame when Samsung has announced past Galaxy Note phones, including last year's ill-fated Note 7.

According to the BusinessKorea report, which cited a conversation with a Samsung executive, the company has decided to keep the Galaxy Note line because of its popularity before last year's battery troubles forced a global recall. Samsung also believes that the "phablet" category the Galaxy Note lives in has long-term appeal for customers.

So what might the Galaxy Note 8 offer? (Besides a battery that won't overheat, of course.) According to the report, Samsung is readying a 4K display for the device, as well as unspecified improvements to the phone's design. Samsung plans to make the Galaxy Note 8 compatible with its Gear VR headset and accommodate virtual reality content.

Just as Samsung's purchase of artificial intelligence company Viv has fueled a lot of speculation around those features finding their way into the Galaxy S8 this spring, Viv's AI technology figures to have a role in the rumored Note 8, too, BusinessKorea suggests.

Of course, Samsung isn't commenting on its future plans and is right now focused on getting a report on the Galaxy Note 7's troubles out early this year. Tim Baxter, president and chief operating officer of Samsung Electronics America, lead off the company's CES event yesterday (Jan. 4) by acknowledging the problems around the Note 7. Samsung is still working on its investigation into what caused the phones to overheat and explode in some cases, and Baxter promised to share the company's findings soon.