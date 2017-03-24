Still Have a Note 7? Get Ready to Lose Charging

Samsung has been trying for months to get its faulty Galaxy Note 7 units back from customers, and now it's making it even harder for holdouts to hang on.

The company confirmed on Friday (Mar. 24) that it will send out an update to the Galaxy Note 7 soon that will prevent it from being able to charge, according to SamMobile. Therefore, if you're currently using the Galaxy Note 7 (and why would you?), your current charge could be your last.

The move comes months after Samsung announced that it was discontinuing the Galaxy Note 7, after two separate device releases each carried their own battery troubles that caused the device to overheat and explode. In response, Samsung discontinued the handset and issued a worldwide recall on the millions of units that it had sold.

Some Galaxy Note 7 owners were more than happy to turn over the dangerous devices and took up Samsung's offer to upgrade to a different Samsung handset at no charge. Others, however, ignored the concerns and instead kept their Galaxy Note 7.

In a bid to retrieve those devices, Samsung launched a flurry of initiatives, including one that allowed users to return their devices at airports around the world and immediately get a different Samsung handset. The company also offered bill credits to customers in hopes of getting them to give up their Galaxy Note 7 units.

While Samsung has been quite successful at getting back ailing units, the company has stepped up its efforts of late. Samsung most notably issued an update through wireless carriers earlier this year that stopped the Galaxy Note 7 from charging. The company has also pushed for carriers to take back bill credits they gave to those who haven't yet turned into their devices.

Most estimates peg Samsung's retrieval at near 100 percent of all affected devices. But apparently there are still some lingering units out there. And now Samsung is taking matters into its own hands once again to get them off the street.

The news comes just days before Samsung is slated to hold its March 29 Unpacked event in New York City, where it will unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8.