Samsung Galaxy Note 3 User Guide

Best Cases for the Galaxy Note 3

Samsung’s successor to the Galaxy Note 2 is coming. And it’s coming in a big way. The Galaxy Note 3 features a large 5.7-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel Super AMOLED display and a powerful 2.3-GHz Samsung Exynos quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM. Plus, this smartphone will feature a ton of new features such as Smart Scroll, Story Album, Group Play, S Health, S Voice and more. All that Galaxy goodness needs your protection. When you bring home this new phablet, wrap it up in a stylish and functional case. We’ve rounded up five of our favorites here, to help you narrow the hunt. — Anna Attkisson

Samsung S View Cover

Samsung Galaxy S5 Case S View Flip Cover View Deal

Available in a ton of color options -- black, brow, blue, beige, orange, pink, red, teal and white -- the S View Cover was specially designed by Samsung for the Note 3. The flip case offers some unique features, including a large view window that displays the time, notification bar and current weather. Plus, i f you swipe left or from the bottom right corner you can pull up secondary screens for controlling the media player, taking notes, turning on the camera and using the display window as a viewfinder. While $59.99 might seem a bit steep, this case packs a punch with features.

Incipio Watson Wallet Folio

Made from an eco-friendly, faux leather cover, the $49.99 Incipio Watson Wallet Folio easily transitions from the boardroom to the pub. The microsuede lining on the flap features three card slots for cash or credit cards, while the hard shell holds your new Galaxy Note 3. You can even remove the flap with its elastic strap cover for a slimmer look.

iLuv Flightfit

The soft shock-absorbing TPU interior of the iLuv Flightfit combined with the impact-resistant polycarbonate exterior protects against shocks and scratches. The built-in stand allows for hands-free viewing. And with four color combinations -- black/yellow, white/blue, gray/yellow and purple/pink -- you're sure to find one to suit your style.

Spigen Slim Armor

Spigen Slim Armor Case for Galaxy Note 3 View Deal

Because a 5.7-inch screen is probably big enough, you may want a case with a thinner profile. That's where the Spigen Slim Armor comes in. Available in black, blue, red or white, the Slim Armor offers shock absorption to protect against drops and a polycarbonate exterior to stop the back from getting scratched up.

Incipio Feather Case ($24.99)

For quick and easy protection that doesn't bulk up the Galaxy Note 3, check out the $24.99 Incipio Feather Case. Simply snap the hard shell with a soft-touch on the back of your device for worry-free protection against scratches. It's available in black, blue, gray or pink.