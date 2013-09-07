Samsung Galaxy Note 3 User Guide

How to Use Pen Windows With Any App on Galaxy Note 3

The Galaxy Note 3's Pen Window feature allows you to launch an app in a floating window, just by drawing a box on the screen. Unfortunately, by default, the feature only supports a handful of apps, and excludes some of those you'd want most like the Chrome browser, Twitter and Facebook. However, if you have rooted your Galaxy Note 3, you can add any app you want to the Pen Window menu, allowing a whole world of floating applications. Here's how to make any app work in Pen Window on your Galaxy Note 3:— David Cogen

1. Root your Galaxy Note 3 if you have not rooted it already.

2. Download Pen Window Manager apk from the developer's page and save it to your Desktop.

3. Plug in the device via USB.

4. Copy the APK to the device's internal storage.

5. Go to Settings > General > Security and Turn ON Unknown Sources.

6. Install ES File Explorer from the Play Store.

7. Open ES File Explorer and tap the APK file we downloaded earlier.

8. Open the Pen Window Manager App and tap to select the apps you want to enable (you can also tap them again to deselect them).

9. Tap the Save icon at the bottom when done choosing the apps.

10. Reboot the phone.

David Cogen is a founder of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how tos to show you how to unlock your device’s true potential.